You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Reserves top US$400b in boost to India safety buffer

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 8:15 PM

[MUMBAI] India's foreign-exchange reserves rose past US$400 billion for the first time ever, strengthening policy makers' buffers ahead of an expected reduction in US stimulus.

The stockpile stood at US$400.7 billion Sept 8 the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Friday. With the Federal Reserve set to shrink its balance sheet - details of which could be announced next week - the holdings may help the rupee withstand any volatility even if global funds turn away from India's slowing economy.

"We expect portfolio inflows to slow in the coming months," said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Bank Ltd in Singapore. She predicts India's current account deficit will double to 1.4 percent of gross domestic product in the year through March 2018.

That's still far lower than the unprecedented 4.8 per cent of GDP touched in 2013, when the Fed had first signaled intent to curb its massive bond-buying program. Those "taper tantrums" triggered a sharp slide in the rupee and reserves depleted to around US$275 billion as the central bank struggled to buoy the currency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India's holdings are about US$376 billion now if stripped of gold, enough to pay for about a year of imports. The pace of reserve accretion has been one of the strongest within Asia in the past 12 months, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley, creating a challenge for the central bank, which has been intervening and mopping up the inflows.

The RBI last month cut interest rates to the lowest in seven years to boost flagging growth. At the same time, it has been absorbing surplus funds in the banking system to keep price pressures under control. Inflation has been rising sharply from record lows, and the central bank wants it to stay near the 4 per cent mid-point of its target range.

The rise in foreign exchange reserves comes as yield-hungry global investors take advantage of high real rates of interest and a rupee that has gained more than 6 per cent this year against the dollar. That may change in the months ahead as accelerating inflation in India erodes returns.

Read about the 'impossible trinity' Indian policy makers face Foreign holdings of rupee debt have risen by just US$326 million so far in September and August's 126-billion rupee inflow was the smallest in six months, as investors have used up almost all of their eligible quotas to buy Indian bonds. In the freer equity market, overseas investors have withdrawn US$810 million this month, extending last month's US$1.7 billion outflow.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US industrial output, sapped by Harvey, falls for first time since January

US retail sales post biggest drop in six months

Update: Terrorist blast injures 18 during London's subway's rush hour

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ECB to announce in Oct plans to reduce QE; buy bonds through June 2018: Reuters poll

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening