Rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more: MOM

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THERE are more job seekers in Singapore who have been unemployed for 25 weeks or more. This trend emerged even as the unemployment rate for Singaporeans declined slightly, according to the labour report for the third quarter of 2017.
The long-term unemployment rate rose
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo