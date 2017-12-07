Rules hamper China's financial sector opening

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Hong Kong
IN the last two years, more than 30 global asset managers have been awarded licences to set up wholly-owned units in China as they sought a share of the country's US$1.5 trillion private fund management market.
Yet only about six of those asset managers - a group that
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo