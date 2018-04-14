You are here

Russia likely to call UN meeting over Syria attack: Russian lawmaker

Sat, Apr 14, 2018 - 1:37 PM

[MOSCOW] Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss US, British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency cited him as saying.

"The situation is being analysed right now. Russia will demand a meeting of the UN security council, I am sure," Mr Dzhabarov, who is the deputy head of Russia's foreign affairs committee, was quoted by RIA as saying.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

