You are here
Russia rejects demand that it abandon Syrian leader Assad
Putin complains that relations with the US are worse than under former president Barack Obama
Moscow
RUSSIA pushed back against demands that it abandon Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad over a chemical weapons attack as the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is likely to meet US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Mr Putin complained that relations with the US are worse than
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg