S Korea freezes rates, raises economic outlook
Central bank keeps base rate unchanged for 10th straight month at 1.25%; raises GDP forecast for 2017 to 2.6% on the back of improving exports and indicators
Seoul
SOUTH Korea's central bank raised its growth outlook for this year and kept interest rates unchanged at a record low for a 10th straight month on Thursday, while its governor shifted policy to a more hawkish stance.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
