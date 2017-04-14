You are here

S Korea freezes rates, raises economic outlook

Central bank keeps base rate unchanged for 10th straight month at 1.25%; raises GDP forecast for 2017 to 2.6% on the back of improving exports and indicators
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50

"When considering the growth and inflation path going forward, it is true the need for rate cuts has diminished. However we will keep an accommodative stance to support economic growth." - Lee Ju-yeol, BOK governor

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's central bank raised its growth outlook for this year and kept interest rates unchanged at a record low for a 10th straight month on Thursday, while its governor shifted policy to a more hawkish stance.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base

