S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has allocated S$35 million to maintain a steady pipeline of qualified clinical research coordinators (CRCs) through funding the salaries of 100 CRCs for the next five years and the implementation of national training and certification programmes.

This was announced by Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health, in his speech at the Singapore Clinical Research Institute (SCRI) 3rd annual scientific symposium on Tuesday.

At the same event, Dr Lam also launched Singapore's first national training platform for CRCs, the SCRI Academy, a virtual training academy which will house the training efforts for CRCs. The first programme under the academy is slated to start by March 2018.

"The programme trains existing CRCs with less than one year experience through hands-on practice and classroom exercises. SCRI will also work with Workforce Singapore (WSG) on a professional conversion programme targeting mid-career switchers with no clinical research background," said Dr Lam.