You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:24
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

Clinical research 15789061.jpg
MOH has allocated S$35 million to fund the salaries of 100 CRCs for the next five years and the implementation of national training and certification programmes.
PHOTO: ZB FILE

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) has allocated S$35 million to maintain a steady pipeline of qualified clinical research coordinators (CRCs) through funding the salaries of 100 CRCs for the next five years and the implementation of national training and certification programmes.

This was announced by Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Health, in his speech at the Singapore Clinical Research Institute (SCRI) 3rd annual scientific symposium on Tuesday.

At the same event, Dr Lam also launched Singapore's first national training platform for CRCs, the SCRI Academy, a virtual training academy which will house the training efforts for CRCs. The first programme under the academy is slated to start by March 2018.

"The programme trains existing CRCs with less than one year experience through hands-on practice and classroom exercises. SCRI will also work with Workforce Singapore (WSG) on a professional conversion programme targeting mid-career switchers with no clinical research background," said Dr Lam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Singapore to grow 100 innovative enterprises through IP commercialisation

Call to change, not tear down, Australia's colonial statues after several defaced

Thailand has no plan to revoke passports of former PM Yingluck, minister says

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

fa-abe-2908(1).jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening