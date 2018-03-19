You are here

Home > Government & Economy

S$800m in wage credits payouts to be given to more than 90,000 employers in March

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 2:20 PM

MORE than 90,000 employers, comprising mostly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), will receive over S$800 million in payouts this month under the Wage Credit Scheme.

The Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a joint statement on Monday that the wage credit payouts will be given by March 31.

SMEs will receive 71 per cent of the sum disbursed, which is meant to help businesses cope with rising wage costs.

Introduced in 2013, the scheme helps employers share their productivity gains with their employees by co-funding wage increases for Singaporeans up to a gross monthly wage of S$4,000.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was announced at this year's Budget that the scheme will be extended for three years to support businesses in their transformation efforts.

The Government's co-funding will be 20 per cent this year, 15 per cent next year (2019) and 10 per cent in 2020.

In this month's payouts, the Government will co-fund 20 per cent of qualifying wage increases given in 2015, 2016 and 2017 for more than 600,000 Singaporean employees.

The statement said that eligible employers will receive letters from Iras by March 31. The letter will inform them of the total amount of payouts they will be receive.

Employers who wish to check if they are eligible can do so at www.iras.gov.sg/irasHome/wcs.aspx from Monday.

The payouts will be credited directly into the employers' Giro bank accounts used for income tax and goods and services tax purposes, or issued to them as cheques.

Appeals regarding payouts must be submitted to Iras by June 30 and will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the statement added.

For more information, visit the Iras website www.iras.gov.sg/irasHome/wcs.aspx or contact Iras on 1800 352 4727.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Five killed in 24-hour Philippine hotel blaze

Malaysia Feb inflation rate seen easing again to 1.9% y-o-y: poll

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

MTI appoints 18 members to Enterprise Singapore board

US dollar starts week little changed as market looks to Fed, political risks

China's 'silver fox' foreign minister Wang Yi promoted

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 En-bloc fever may be cooling
4 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

pacific mansion.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal

Mar 19, 2018
Technology

Alibaba invests another US$2b in Lazada; Lucy Peng to become Lazada CEO

Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Parliament: 25.3b yuan of financing deals, better connectivity under Chongqing project

Mar 19, 2018
Stocks

Hot stock: Noble plunges 16% after decision not to pay US$379m bond due Tuesday

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening