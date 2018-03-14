You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Sacked Tillerson: US must respond to Russia's behaviour

Wed, Mar 14, 2018 - 6:45 AM

tillerson-bg-1stld-writethru-4bba40e0-26f5-11e8-b79d-f3d931db7f68.jpg
Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned in his farewell remarks on Tuesday that Washington must do more to respond to Russia's "troubling behavior and actions."
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Outgoing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned in his farewell remarks on Tuesday that Washington must do more to respond to Russia's "troubling behavior and actions."

After he was sacked by President Donald Trump, Mr Tillerson also said US efforts to pressure North Korea had worked better than expected and revealed he would pass authority to his deputy at midnight.

The former oil executive said he would remain at the department until March 31 to conclude an administrative handover, but that Deputy Secretary John Sullivan would take charge.

Mr Tillerson did not address reports that he had only learned of his sacking earlier that day when he read about it in Mr Trump's tweet, but said he had since spoken to the president by telephone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among his last acts as secretary, as he flew back from Africa late Monday, was to brief reporters on his "outrage" at Russia's alleged involvement in an attempted assassination using a nerve agent in Britain.

In his farewell remarks, he returned to the theme.

"Much work remains to respond to the troubling behaviour and actions on the part of the Russian government," he said, before turning to warn Vladimir Putin's Kremlin not to overstep.

"Russia must assess carefully as to how its actions are in the best interests of the Russian people and of the world more broadly.

"Continuing on their current trajectory is likely to lead to greater isolation on their part, a situation which is not in anyone's interest."

Mr Tillerson's sacking comes shortly after Mr Trump, without consulting his top diplomat, decided to accept an invitation to talks with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un on resolving the Korean nuclear stand-off.

The departing secretary did not take issue with the decision, but suggested it was made possible by the hard work of his State Department and allies in building sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

He said this pressure campaign had "exceeded the expectations of almost everyone" and noted it was he who had declared on his first trip to Asia as secretary that the "era of strategic patience is over."

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan's Abe weighing talks with North Korea's Kim: reports

China Jan-Feb factory output, investment stronger than expected

Former Ang Mo Kio Town Council GM charged with accepting bribes worth S$107,000

Japan's Abe is latest leader mulling Kim meeting: report

Former South Korean president Lee Myung Bak reports for questioning

Trump trade shifts could undo tax boon: business lobby

Editor's Choice

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

graduates.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy

BT_20180314_KRLUXE1WDW_3349359.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Real Estate

CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
5 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_151217_70.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to reduce duplication and automate data submission from financial institutions

nz_noble_14.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group share trading halted pending statement

BT_20180314_JQGRAB14_3349307.jpg
Mar 14, 2018
Technology

Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector

Mar 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Former Ang Mo Kio Town Council GM charged with accepting bribes worth S$107,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening