Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco signals bigger problems at Korea Inc
Samsung, like nation as a whole, fosters top-down culture that stifles innovation and buries festering problems
Seoul
BEFORE a world audience watching online, Samsung on Monday offered details and schematics showing how its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone went from cutting-edge technology to a costly, combustible failure.
But for many of the company's critics, the most interesting part of the
