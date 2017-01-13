You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Samsung Group's head quizzed by prosecutors

Jay Y Lee is suspected of having offered bribes in return for official support of a merger involving Samsung
Friday, January 13, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170113_KYSAMSUNG_2689382.jpg
Jay Y Lee arriving at the prosecutor's office in Seoul on Thursday. He said: "I am very sorry to the South Korean people for not showing a better side." Protesters at the scene called for his arrest.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Seoul

SAMSUNG Group leader Jay Y Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office on Thursday for questioning, on suspicion of bribery in an influence-peddling scandal that may force President Park Geun-hye from office.

The country's top conglomerate has become key in

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
5 JTC gives O&M lessees and tenants rental rebates of 3-10% for 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening