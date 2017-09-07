You are here

Saudi King to visit White House in 2018

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:19

King Salman of Saudi Arabia will make an official visit to Washington early next year for talks with President Donald Trump, the White House said Wednesday.
[WASHINGTON] King Salman of Saudi Arabia will make an official visit to Washington early next year for talks with President Donald Trump, the White House said Wednesday.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation in which they discussed how to advance shared goals such as strengthening security and prosperity in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed that King Salman would visit the White House in early 2018, it added.

The United States is currently seeking to resolve a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and several of its neighbours, led by Saudi Arabia.

