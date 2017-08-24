Search area for missing USS John S McCain sailors doubled

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
THE Singapore-led multi-agency search-and-rescue efforts for the remaining missing sailors of the USS John S McCain incident expanded to a wider area on Wednesday.
The naval vessel had collided with the tanker Alnic MC in Singapore waters on Monday.
The search area
