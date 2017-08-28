Second storm hits HK, Macau days after Typhoon Hato

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hong Kong
A POWERFUL storm lashed Hong Kong and Macau on Sunday, just days after a punishing typhoon swept through the region and claimed at least 18 lives.
Both cities raised a Typhoon 8 signal - the third-highest warning level - early on Sunday as severe tropical storm "Pakhar"
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal