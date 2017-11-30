You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Senior Saudi prince freed in US$1b settlement agreement

Prince Miteb was among dozens rounded up in a purge against graft
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171130_NAHSETTLE30_3200428.jpg
Prince Miteb, former head of the National Guard, was seen as the last contender for the throne now occupied by Prince Mohammed.

Riyadh

SENIOR Saudi Arabian prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, has been freed after agreeing to pay over US$1 billion to settle corruption allegations against him, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old son of the late King

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US makes push for China to cut off oil to North Korea

Fed says price pressures rising with economic growth steady

Fed should continue to raise rates slowly, Williams says

Britain 'very close' to agreeing Brexit bill

US economy sees fastest growth in three years in third quarter

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening