You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
Services rely on growth in manufacturing, but it doesn't cut both ways
Singapore
THE manufacturing and services sectors have served as the twin engines fuelling Singapore's economic growth, but the development of the services sector has typically been more reliant on the growth of the manufacturing sector than the other way around.
The manufacturing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg