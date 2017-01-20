You are here

Several people injured after car hits pedestrians in Australian city Melbourne

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:36

[SYDNEY] Several people were injured when a car hit pedestrians in the centre of Australia's second largest city Melbourne on Friday, emergency services said.

Local media reported that up to 12 people were injured and that the car had been driving erratically before the incident, which occurred during the city's busy lunchtime.

Local television screened live aerial video showing armed police at a central city intersection, along with several police cars blocking roads and paramedics.

Police have locked down the city and suspended tram services after the incident in the heart of the popular Bourke Street shopping mall area.

"The exact circumstances of the events are still being determined," police said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.

REUTERS

