SGX, A*STAR to help startups, SMEs access R&D support, capital

Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ETPL, the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday to help startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap on innovative technologies and capital more efficiently.

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) and ETPL, the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), are signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday to help startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tap on innovative technologies and capital more efficiently.

Under the two-year MOU, companies with growth potential will be identified and helped to access growth capital from private or public capital markets in Singapore efficiently.

The partnership will also help startups and SMEs better translate their inventions and intellectual capital into marketable products, processes and services.

These identified enterprises can tap on A*STAR's multidisciplinary research and development (R&D) capabilities, and receive ETPL's guidance in product and business development.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SGX and ETPL will raise awareness among these fast-growing innovative companies on the technology transfer opportunities in Singapore and provide financial education to them.

Companies targeted include those in the technology sector, such as medtech, biotech, cleantech, digital tech and consumer tech.

To facilitate the collaboration, six organisations have committed to come onboard and provide professional support to the companies identified by ETPL and SGX. They are: Catalist sponsors SAC Capital and UOB Kay Hian, law firms Virtus Law LLP and WongPartnership LLP, and audit firms Deloitte Singapore and PwC Singapore.