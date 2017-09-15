You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Aug exports seen up for 4th straight month, led by electronics: poll

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 1:49 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's non-oil domestic exports in August likely rose for a fourth straight month from a year earlier, buoyed by continued strength in global demand for electronics, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

Shipments in August were expected to have risen 11.8 per cent from a year earlier, accelerating from the pace in July, according to the median forecast of 10 economists.

Exports increased 8.5 per cent from a year earlier in July.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, shipments were seen up 3.1 per cent, after falling 2.5 per cent in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore and other Asian economies that are highly dependent on trade have gained a big boost this year from an improvement in global demand, particularly for electronics products and components such as semiconductors.

ANZ economist Weiwen Ng said that Singapore's factory activity in August, which expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years, pointed to continued growth in electronics exports.

"It suggests that the tech cycle still has legs," Mr Ng said.

While there were worries that Singapore was overly dependent on electronic exports, the economy grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter with a rebound in services, suggesting a broader and more balanced recovery after a stumble early in 2017.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Harvard University withdraws fellowship invitation to Chelsea Manning

Knife-wielding man attacks Paris soldier, no injuries: police

ECB concerned about bank efforts to avoid regulation

Indonesia's Q3 GDP growth seen up slightly from Q2: central bank official

Taiwan jails Chinese grad student for recruiting spies

Trump's generals look to provide a steady hand

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

dbs fintech 17738180 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Technology

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

2016-03-29T132743Z_1252826000_GF10000363822_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-PRIVATISATION-BANKS.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening