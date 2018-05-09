You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, Brazil ink avoidance of double taxation pact

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 12:05 PM
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

SINGAPORE and Brazil have signed a comprehensive bilateral Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement (DTA), as part of the ongoing effort to further facilitate bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The document was inked in Singapore on Monday by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Brazilian counterpart Aloysio Nunes Ferreira. The latter is on a three-day official visit that ends on Wednesday.

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the two countries also welcomed Singapore's removal from Brazil's list of low tax jurisdictions. They also look forward to the early ratification of the DTA.

Brazil - Singapore's largest source of frozen chicken, beef and pork - is Singapore's third-largest trading partner in Latin America. According to latest figures, the trade in goods amounted to US$3.4 billion in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Since 2004, bilateral trade in services has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 33.9 per cent, reaching US$1.7 billion in 2016. Bilateral investment has also been "growing steadily", said the MFA.

Singapore and Brazil have welcomed initial discussions on a free trade agreement (FTA) between Singapore and the four-nation Mercosur bloc, with the aim of launching a first round of negotiations in the third quarter of 2018.

The Mercosur member states - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - have a combined population of over 260 million people, with total gross domestic product of US$2.5 trillion.

The FTA will promote greater trade and investment between Mercosur member states and Singapore by "creating more favourable business conditions among the parties", said the MFA statement.

Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Malaysia's content just to muddle through again

South Korea ex-president Park leaves jail for medical care

Malaysia Elections: Malaysians vote as politicians say phones jammed

US charges former CIA agent with spying for China

Seoul expects North Korea to release 3 US detainees: Yonhap

Russian oligarch sent US$500k to account used by Trump’s lawyer to pay off porn star: Stormy Daniels' lawyer

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia Elections: Malaysians vote as politicians say phones jammed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening