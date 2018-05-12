You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore, Brunei ink pacts to boost cooperation in finance

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 12:50 PM

[BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN] Financial cooperation between Singapore and Brunei received a boost on Saturday with the signing of two new agreements.

The signings of the agreements - a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to exchange information related to money laundering and terrorist financing, and a financial technology agreement seeking to boost innovation in financial services - were witnessed by President Halimah Yacob and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Madam Halimah, who is on a four-day state visit to Brunei, also attended a welcome ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman where she was given a 21-gun salute.

She had a bilateral meeting with Sultan Bolkiah before the agreements were signed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The president was accompanied by her husband Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, and Members of Parliament Desmond Choo, Lim Wee Kiak and Joan Pereira.

The FinTech agreement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam will see the two countries sharing information on FinTech developments and trends, provide referrals to FinTech firms in the respective countries, and potentially undertaking joint innovation projects.

This builds on 20 other such agreements that MAS has signed with other countries and territories, including Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Britain.

The other MOU, between Singapore's Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) and the Financial Intelligence Unit of Brunei Darussalam, was first mooted in 2008.

It will provide for the exchange of information such as suspicious transaction reports, cross-border movement of cash, or casino cash transaction reports to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. STRO has signed 38 MOUs in this area, and received nine letters of undertaking from foreign counterparts.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Malaysia's Najib, wife banned from leaving the country: immigration chief

Trump tells car CEOs he'll talk with California on standards

US vows to make North Korea rich if it gives up nukes

Macau billionaire gets 4 years prison for bribing UN officials

Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Draghi presses for euro-area fund as buffer in future crises

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening