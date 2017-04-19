You are here

Singapore retains 10th spot in FDI Confidence Index

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 13:52
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

SG-skyline.jpg
The 2017 A T Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index puts Singapore in 10th position this year - a ranking it retained from last year.
ST PHOTO

THE 2017 A T Kearney Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index puts Singapore in 10th position this year - a ranking it retained from last year. Singapore took the 15th spot in 2015.

Some 30 per cent of the respondents said they were more optimistic about its economic outlook, compared to a year ago. Investors from Asia-Pacific and those in the industry sector showed the most interest in investing in Singapore.

A report on the findings was released to the media on Tuesday.

The index is a forward-looking analysis of how political, economic, and regulatory changes will likely affect FDI inflows into countries in the coming years.

It is constructed using primary data from a proprietary survey administered to senior executives of the world's leading corporations. Respondents include C-level executives and regional business leads. All companies participating in the survey have annual revenues of US$500 million or more.

The United States retained its top position this year, while Germany rose two places to take over China's second spot; China is now ranked third.

