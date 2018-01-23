You are here

Home > Government & Economy > Singapore Budget 2018
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2018: COMMENTARY

Do taxes really need to go up?

Can more of earnings from country's reserves be channelled for expenditure? What else can be done to manage costs?
Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM
@ChiaYanMinBTchiaym@sph.com.sg

BT_20180123_YMTAXES23_3275614.jpg
Some have argued for the government to cut back on big-ticket items, or to target subsidies more effectively. For instance, the Pioneer Generation healthcare package could have been more targeted instead of being a blanket scheme.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

HIGHER taxes have become the talk of the town in the run-up to Budget 2018.

A tax increase has been touted by experts as the most logical and sustainable response to Singapore's growing spending needs.

But do taxes really need to go up? What other options are

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
3 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
4 Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

file6vfqyk4bdw01ekrxno6s.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening