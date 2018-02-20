You are here

Singapore Budget 2018: Tax transparency to apply for S-Reit ETFs

Mon, Feb 19, 2018 - 5:41 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

THE government will apply tax transparency for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), according to Annex A-5 of Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech.

Distributions made by S-Reits to S-Reits ETFs out of specific income derived by S-Reits are now subject to the prevailing corporate tax rate of 17 per cent.

The tax transparency applied to S-Reits will now apply to S-Reit ETFs. This means that the Reits ETF will no longer be subjected to tax on the specified income that is distributed to the unitholders.

