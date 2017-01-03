Singapore Budget to be delivered on Feb 20

Singapore's Budget will be delivered on Feb 20, Monday, by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday.

Besides live television and radio coverage, there will also be a live webcast of the Budget Statement being delivered on MOF's Singapore Budget website.

The ministry said it will post updates on its Facebook page and Twitter as well.

Before that, government feedback unit Reach will be holding a live question and answer session on Facebook on Jan 4, from 8pm to 9.30pm. The Q&A will be chaired by Liang Eng Hwa, Chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Finance and Trade & Industry and a Reach Supervisory Panel member, and GPC member Foo Mee Har.

Reach will also stage its last pre-Budget Listening Point on Jan 8, from 7.30am-11.30am, at Hougang Hawker Centre at Blk 681, Hougang Ave 8.

The public can subscribe to the mailing list between Jan 19 and Feb 19 on the MOF Singapore Budget website if they wish to receive the Budget Statement after it has been delivered.