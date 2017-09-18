You are here
Singapore-China relations will continue advancing with the times, says PM Lee
[BEIJING] Singapore has been working with China at each step of its development, and will continue to ensure that the partnership advances with the times, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview published on Monday (Sept 18).
Noting that China's transformation has been very fast-paced, Mr Lee laid out how the Singapore-China partnership at the government level has also evolved over the past three decades.
THE STRAITS TIMES
