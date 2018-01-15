You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Dec exports seen rising y-o-y, but at slower pace: poll

Mon, Jan 15, 2018 - 6:12 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's exports are expected to have risen in December albeit at a slower pace than the previous month, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Non-oil domestic exports in December were expected to have climbed 8.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in the survey of 10 economists, cooling slightly from the 9.1 per cent rise in November.

The continued on-year increases seen in exports in 2017 have been driven by healthy global demand and would have been exacerbated by the holiday season in December, analysts say.

"We had a stellar year last year so I think the more interesting question to look forward to is if we will see a further slowdown in the first quarter of 2018," OCBC economist Selena Ling said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Although external demand remains robust, headline numbers in the coming months are expected to show a less dramatic increase in part because of last year's high base.

"We will probably see some easing in terms of momentum, but probably not anything that's going to be slamming on the brakes for now," Ling told Reuters.

The exports boom has benefited Singapore and other trade-dependent Asian economies, particularly for makers of electronics products and components such as semiconductors.

In a research note to its clients this month, Moody's said "tech exports remain the bright spot" for Singapore's exports.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, however, exports were expected to have fallen 4.5 per cent in December, the poll found, compared with an 8.7 per cent rise in November.

Singapore's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter as factories lost steam, but a services sector recovery has bolstered expectations the central bank could tighten monetary policy as early as April.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

No Brexit deal would cause 8.5% drop in Scotland GDP: study

Russia's Lavrov lashes out at US at annual press conference

Xi's economic adviser Liu He to represent China at Davos forum

UK's Johnson fears "waste of time" watered-down Brexit: report

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trump says 'I'm not a racist'

Editor's Choice

hdb flats 18336120 .jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again

file6ucwg1ipc0w1eqt5mk88.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib in Singapore for annual retreat with PM Lee

BT_20180115_HHHAS15_3262726.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hassan Basma blazes a trail with Swissco buy-out offer

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears

BP_Menon_150118_27.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Symphony Suites_150118_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 23% more private homes and ECs in 2017: URA estimates

Jan 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

London, Hong Kong next in line to receive SIA's new A380 cabin products

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening