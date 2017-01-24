You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore Dec output set to rise 9.5% y-o-y, risks to outlook seen

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 16:05

36851886 - 01_12_2015 - ohsweesay02.jpg
Singapore's industrial production in December is expected to have continued to rise on an annual basis, a Reuters poll showed, though there are doubts over the sustainability of the increase and risks to the outlook from the new US administration's trade policies.
ST PHOTO

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's industrial production in December is expected to have continued to rise on an annual basis, a Reuters poll showed, though there are doubts over the sustainability of the increase and risks to the outlook from the new US administration's trade policies.

The poll of 11 analysts forecast manufacturing output in December to be up 9.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to the median forecast.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, however, manufacturing output is expected to have shrunk 5.8 per cent.

In November, industrial production rose at its the fastest annual pace in 2-1/2 years with an increase of 11.9 per cent.

Analysts, however, are doubtful that the surge could be sustained, as the expected rise in December is seen as a seasonal pick-up in manufacturing ahead of year-end holidays.

"We don't think this is a turnaround in the trend per se, we think this is going to be quite transitory, industrial production is going to soften going to 2017", said Mizuho Bank economist, Vishnu Varathan.

Mr Varathan said the jury is still out on the sustainability and durability of the demand pick up, noting risks to the outlook from US President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 To all women who are independent
4 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
5 Hong Kong's home curbs may help end Singapore's three-year slump
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening