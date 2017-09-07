Singapore economy expected to grow by 3.1% in Q3: economists

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
PRIVATE sector economists expect Singapore's economy to grow by 3.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2017, according to a poll of economists and analysts by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
For the full-year of 2017, the analysts maintained their growth forecast
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal