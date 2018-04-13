You are here

Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1 in line with forecasts

Fri, Apr 13, 2018 - 8:00 AM
SINGAPORE'S economy expanded 4.3 per cent in the first three months of 2018 on the back of strong manufacturing growth, according to Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) advance estimates out on Friday.

This year-on-year rise was in line with economist expectations of 4.3 per cent growth, and beat the 3.6 per cent expansion in the final quarter of 2017.

The manufacturing sector continued to be the key growth driver in the first quarter, expanding 10.1 per cent, faster than the 4.8 per cent growth in the preceding three months. All clusters within the sector saw growth, with the biggest contributors being the electronics and precision engineering clusters.

Services, which make up two-thirds of the economy, grew 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, slightly up from the 3.5 per cent growth in the fourth quarter. Growth was primarily supported by the finance and insurance, and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

The construction sector remained weak, seeing a 4.4 per cent contraction, in an extension of the previous quarter's 5 per cent decline. This was due to falls in both private sector and public sector construction activities.

