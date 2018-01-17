You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore exports log weaker-than-expected rise in December; full-year growth hits 7-year peak

Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 8:30 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 17, 2018 - 9:49 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Singapore exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE exporters ended 2017 on a muted note after a year of surging growth, with shipments coming in way below expectations in December.

But for the whole of 2017, growth came in at its strongest pace in seven years on the back of robust global demand for tech products.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew 3.1 per cent in December, undershooting economist estimates of an 8.6 per cent rise and also much slower than the preceding month's 9.1 per cent increase.

This came as electronics exports - a key growth driver for the economy over the past year - declined 5.3 per cent over the same month a year earlier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Non-electronics shipments made up the shortfall, rising 6.8 per cent.

NODX to Singapore's top 10 markets went up, with the exception of Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Indonesia. The largest contributors to the NODX increase were the European Union, South Korea and Malaysia.

NODX

In a note, OCBC Treasury Research pointed out that NODX to China, Singapore's largest export market, also dipped 6 per cent in December.

"This bears watching to see if the December slump to China is a seasonal blip."

For the whole of 2017, NODX grew about 9.2 per cent taking into account the latest December data. This was the strongest pace of expansion in since 2010 and also blew past official forecasts. Trade agency IE Singapore had tipped NODX to rise 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent for the full year.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong jailed for protest

China's way or the highway: big business bows to Xi's world view

Indonesian president to reshuffle cabinet: presidential palace

Japan machinery orders rise, capex recovery seen intact

Trump 'healthy,' no cognitive issues: doctor

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

20180116_1516076874168_7841118733242598_16_a3dvbmdrw_zuann.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Binding deal inked for new JB-Woodlands train service

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue
5 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nine-year threshold for independent directors back in focus

20171218_1513600128234_2506694689140157_2_zd2l_zuann_0.jpg
Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high

Jan 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: FSL Trust, JEP Holdings, Top Global, LCT Holdings

Jan 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

CDL will not extend offer for M&C beyond Jan 26

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening