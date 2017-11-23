You are here

Singapore eyes faster, cheaper forex trading ecosystem

MAS wants to develop pricing and matching engines here; Republic is world's 3rd largest FX hub, after London and NY, with HK close behind
Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 5:50 AM
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking into developing an ecosystem of pricing and matching engines here, which entails improving the execution in the institutional FX market for Singapore-based buy-side players, and allowing sell-side banks to price more competitively.
Singapore

TRADING in Singapore's US$517-billion-a-day foreign exchange (FX) market is about to get even faster, cheaper and a whole lot more efficient.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking into developing an ecosystem of pricing and matching engines here, which

