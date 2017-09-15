Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

Over 40 per cent of the spectators which come for the race generally come from overseas, spending about S$150 million annually in average tourism receipts.

SINGAPORE will remain for four years on the Formula 1 calendar until 2021, it was announced on Friday.

This comes as ticket sales so far for this year's Singapore Grand Prix are up 19 per cent, with weekend sales still to be included.

This year is the 10th edition of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The race is organised by the government together with Singapore GP.