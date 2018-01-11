Singapore 'highly susceptible' to threat of fake news: Shanmugam

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
SINGAPORE is "highly susceptible" to the threat of fake news, warned Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday, in moving a motion to appoint a select committee to study the issue.
The 10-MP committee will examine the causes and consequences of deliberate
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo