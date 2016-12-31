You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
Singapore labour market expected stay tepid in Q1
GDP growth may still be weak with few signs of a pick-up but global slump is unlikely for now
Singapore
THE official quarterly data coming out of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) since April has painted a grim picture of the labour market in the first nine months of 2016, drawing comparisons with the big cuts in jobs and workers in the last recession in 2009.
Going by the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg