You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore lawyers Satbir Walia, Thomas England make partner at Clifford Chance

Fri, Apr 20, 2018 - 11:30 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

TWO Singapore lawyers have been promoted to partners in Clifford Chance's latest promotion round, the law firm announced on Friday.

The duo of Satbir Walia and Thomas England are among 26 lawyers worldwide - including six lawyers from the Asia-Pacific - whose promotion to partners at the London law firm takes effect on May 1.

Ms Walia, a corporate lawyer, joined the firm in 2008 and advises corporate and private equity clients on private mergers and acquisitions (M&A), cross-border transactions and joint ventures, focusing on financial institutions, technology, and consumer goods and retail (CG&R).

She has advised National Australia Bank on the sale of its private banking business to OCBC, Dutch bank ABN Amro's sale of its private banking business to LGT, and Unilever on its acquisition of Carver Korea from Bain Capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr England joined Clifford Chance as a trainee in 2006, and advises financial institutions and corporate clients on banking work, including acquisition finance, structured lending, syndicated lending and restructuring transactions across South-east Asia, with a focus on energy and resources.

He recently advised the arrangers on acquisition financing for taking logistics provider GLP private, advising KrisEnergy on its 2017 restructuring and advising lenders on the US$8 billion bridge financing for entities owned by Petronas and Saudi Aramco in connection with Malaysia's refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) project.

Matthew Layton, global managing partner at Clifford Chance, said that he was delighted to welcome the group of "talented senior lawyers" to the partnership, which will help drive the firm's progress in a fast-shifting legal landscape.

"Each of them has established their credentials as a go-to adviser for clients by virtue of their well-recognised expertise and excellent client service skills," he said.

Clifford Chance said that the promotions add further partner capability in areas which are increasingly critical for clients such as technology, antitrust, pensions, and restructuring and insolvency; as well as strategically important practices such as M&A, funds, contentious disputes, project and structured finance.

Government & Economy

China's ZTE slams US ban on sales, says company's survival at risk

Singapore casinos will face greater global competition, disruption, says minister

The 5 fastest-growing 'green jobs' in Singapore identified

US to drop curbs on drone tech to boost arms sales

Japan consumer prices edge up 0.9% in March

China challenges Australia warships in South China Sea: report

Editor's Choice

BP_SGelderly_200418_2.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Even millionaires have cost worries if they live to a 100

BP_SGsolar_200418_6.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Energy & Commodities

SP Group to launch platform for home owners to sell solar energy certs

BP_halobutyl rubber_200418_4.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Government & Economy

China to impose anti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from Singapore, US, EU

Most Read

1 The swankiest home address? It's Marina Bay, not Orchard Road
2 Brunei prince and Ron Sim buy into Singapore-listed UnUsUaL in S$25.8m deal
3 Lian Beng JV buys Sembawang Shopping Centre for S$248m from CapitaLand Mall Trust
4 Asia Gardens in District 2 sold en bloc to Sustained Land-led consortium for S$343m
5 SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek stepping down
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Goldilocks says working on alternative restructuring plan for Noble; includes trade finance, working capital

as-gamblers2004 (1).jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore casinos will face greater global competition, disruption, says minister

nm-starhub-2004.jpg
Apr 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub names Peter Kaliaropoulos as chief executive after global search

Apr 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, ESR-Reit, Frasers Commercial Trust, Asian Healthcare Specialists, SLB Development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening