Singapore lays out 5 economic priorities as Asean chair

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE digital economy and trade facilitation are two of five key economic areas that Singapore will focus on during its chairmanship of Asean this year.
The others are services integration and ease of investment; energy security; and strengthening ties between Asean and
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo