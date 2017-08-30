Singapore looks into common QR code for cashless payments

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
BY the end of this year, Singapore may have a common quick-response (QR) code through which users can make payments by just scanning those squiggly squares with their smartphones.
A successor to the vertical bar code, a common QR code promises to bring Singapore closer to
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal