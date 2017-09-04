You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing PMI hit 51.8 in August, a high since November 2014

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 21:13
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

THE latest Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading for Singapore's manufacturing sector hit a record high of 51.8 since November 2014 and recorded its 12th month of consecutive expansion.

The August 2017 print is an increase of 0.8 point from the previous month, based on the latest data released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday.

Almost all indicators, except supplier deliveries, showed improvements. New orders, new exports, factory output, inventory level, stocks of finished goods, imports and order backlog recorded a faster rate of expansion.

Employment contraction was slower, while input prices reverted to an expansion reading. Supplier deliveries, however, fell into the contraction territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The electronics sector's PMI rose one point from the previous month to post a higher expansion reading at 53.2 - a record high since November 2010. It is also the 13th month of consecutive expansion.

All indicators in the electronics sector recorded faster rate of expansion, except for supplier deliveries which recorded a slower rate of expansion.

"Anecdotal evidences of the survey suggest that the electronics manufacturers are more upbeat about the sector, going forward," said SIPMM.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding and a reading below 50 indicates that the economy is generally declining.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US calls for UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea

North Korea seen eyeing possible ICBM launch after nuclear test

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK construction growth slides to 1-year low in August

UK finance minister signals support for review of gambling machines

Chinese central bank says initial coin offerings are illegal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 In for a scary taxi ride
3 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgx.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Stocks

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade 17982439.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Baker Tech's subsidiary and Point Hope pledge S$50m to EOL

Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

DBS gets approval to establish wholly-owned local subsidiary in India

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening