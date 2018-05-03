You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore must watch for winners and losers in the pursuit of free trade: Heng

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 5:14 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

trade.jpg

SINGAPORE needs to be conscious of how free trade can sieve out winners and losers, and ensure that people are not left behind amid the pursuit of free trade, said Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

Speaking at the Asean Conference on Thursday, Mr Heng was commenting on the impact of trade wars, amid simmering trade tensions between major trade partners that include the US and China.

"Free trade will give us a bigger piece of cake, but some people may end up with nothing to eat even though the cake is bigger," said Mr Heng.

"If you look at the reactions in many parts of the world, where people are against free trade, it is that the losers felt very aggrieved that the system has not served them well. This is something which all countries, including Singapore, must be very conscious of, and we have to ensure that our people benefit from free trade, because it (creates) a far bigger pie than if we were to close our economy."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But this means countries around the world would need to restructure their economies. Mr Heng recalled that when China became a member of the World Trade Organization, the country emphasised both reform and liberalisation. "I think that encapsulates many of the things that we need to do. When we open up, we have to reform," said Mr Heng.

"Every country must want to improve its economy, and must want to create a better standard of living for their people. When all the economies are doing that, the pressure to change will be very significant."

Mr Heng said trade friction escalating to a trade war will ultimately be very disruptive to the global economy, and "self-defeating".

"It is serious if it escalates further ... You have the immediate consequences of trade wars, and more seriously in the long-term, we undermine this multilateral framework. The multilateral framework has been put together over many years to ensure that we have rule-based systems for which countries big and small will participate in the global economy, and bring benefits to our people," said Mr Heng.

"I hope that good sense will prevail ... the lesson we need to take out of it is that we must not take for granted that everyone will benefit from trade, and we must put in our best effort to help."

Government & Economy

US trade deficit drops as exports hit record high

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pakistan opens new Islamabad airport after years of delays

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

China shunning US supplies of soya bean amid trade tensions

US, China dampen expectations as trade talks open

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

trade.jpg
May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp posts 34% fall in Q1 profit; says market environment remains challenging

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening