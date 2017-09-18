You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 8:34 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

sgtrade.jpg
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 17.0 per cent year on year in August, more than doubled the 7.6 per cent gain in July, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore reported on Monday morning.
PHOTO: AFP

NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) surged 17.0 per cent year on year in August, more than doubled the 7.6 per cent gain in July, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore reported on Monday morning.

Month on month, the NODX bounced back from a 3.3 per cent fall in the previous month to post a seasonally adjusted 4.5 per cent rise.

Shipments to most of the top 10 markets increased last month, with China (+43.2 per cent), Hong Kong (+41.9 per cent) and South Korea (+62.0 per cent) the biggest contributors to the NODX's spike.

Electronic NODX extended its year-on-year jump in August, up 21.7 per cent after growing 15.3 per cent in July. Non-electronic NODX rose 15.0 per cent, three times stronger than the 4.4 per cent increase in the previous month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Non-oil re-exports growth eased from 16.7 per cent in July to 11.9 per cent in August.

Total trade expanded 15.6 per cent to hit S$82.3 billion, the 10th straight monthly gain. Month on month, total trade rose a seasonally adjusted 1.7 per cent last month, following a 1.8 per cent growth in July.

Government & Economy

China says will prevent risks from excessively rapid growth in overseas investments

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Federal rate hike remains uncertain after Harvey, Irma

Angry Birds co-founder among Finnish delegation's Singapore trip

Former Malaysia minister returns to support Najib government

UK households squeezed again, BoE might make it worse: survey

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
3 Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_BT_180917_14.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

BlackGold, China Huadian, PLN units to team up on Riau project

Sep 18, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Pavillon Holdings, ISR Capital, mm2 Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening