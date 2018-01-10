You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore passport ranks second globally, first in Asia

Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 10:52 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

as-sgpassport-1001.jpg
Holders of Singapore's red passport have more reason to cheer as latest rankings show the Republic has climbed two spots from 2017 to bag second place globally in the 2018 Henley Passport Index.
PHOTO: ST FILE

HOLDERS of Singapore's red passport have more reason to cheer as latest rankings show the Republic has climbed two spots from 2017 to bag second place globally in the 2018 Henley Passport Index.

In the ranking - which tabulates the number of countries a passport enjoys visa-free access to - Singapore passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 176 countries, up from 173 last year, when it tied with seven other countries such as Austria, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Singapore's passport also bagged top spot in South-east Asia, above second-ranked Malaysia, which enjoys visa-free access to 166 countries, and third-ranked Brunei, at 153 countries.

Germany's passport has taken top spot globally for the fifth consecutive year, allowing its holders visa-free access to 177 countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other countries in South-east Asia also climbed in the rankings, with Indonesia ascending by seven positions over the past year - the biggest jump in the region - and Thailand and the Philippines each rising by three positions.

Going by the 2018 rankings, 143 out of the 199 countries listed on the index moved up the rankings over the past year and 41 countries kept their spots.

Dominic Volek, managing partner of Henley & Partners Singapore and head for South-east Asia, said: "We live in a challenging economy today. Looking at factors such as the US travel ban, isolationist and protectionist practices, it is evident that seamless global mobility will continue to face impediments that need to be bridged.

"Our findings reflect that with the rise in opportunities in today's world economy, global mobility, sitting on the cross-roads of regulation and trade, will continue to thrive," Mr Volek added.

Seven countries lost visa-free access to a single country, while 18 countries maintained their level of access year on year, and the remaining 174 nations saw an improvement in their level of access compared to 2017.

Somalia, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan rounded off the bottom five nations globally.

The study also put a spotlight on governments which endorsed citizenship-by-investment schemes to stimulate economic development and growth.

Mr Volek highlighted that countries which offered the most credible citizenship-by-investment arrangements also consistently performed strongly on the index.

Malta - which offers the top-ranked investment migration programme globally - ranks ninth in the world, while similarly sought-after Cyprus ranks 17th.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Modi eases rules to lure foreign investors as India growth slows

BOJ's Kuroda must stay to handle easing fallout, opposition head says

UK industry on track to have boosted economy in Q4 2017

US judge blocks Trump move rescinding immigrant programme

South Korea's Moon says Trump deserves 'big' credit for North Korea talks

Editor's Choice

BT_20180110_VIBUDGET10_3255840.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Industry transformation maps 'disconnected from needs of businesses'

BT_20180110_JQNTU10_3255748.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Technology

NTU unveils all-in-one Smart Pass to support Smart Campus

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore tops Asean for 2018 property market growth forecasts

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading

BP_NOBLE_080118_55_0.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Real Estate

Condo, HDB rents continued to slip in December but full-year declines eased in 2017

peterong.jpg
Jan 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Former civil service head Peter Ong to chair Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening