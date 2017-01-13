Singapore retail sales up 1.1% in Nov on surge in car sales

Singapore retail sales were up 1.1 per cent in November 2016, compared to the same month a year ago, data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday showed.

However, excluding motor vehicle sales, retail sales were down 2.1 per cent.

Retail sales were mostly down across the board on a year-on-year basis, with only four categories recording improved sales. These were motor vehicles (up 17 per cent), medical goods and toiletries (up 4.4 per cent), recreational goods (up 1.3 per cent) and optical goods and books (up 0.3 per cent).

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.5 per cent in November over the previous month.

But excluding motor vehicles, retail sales dropped 0.3 per cent.

The total retail sales value was estimated to be S$3.6 billion, similar to that in the same month a year ago.