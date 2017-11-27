You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 1:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BUSINESS receipts for the services sector in Singapore grew 6.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a year ago, reflecting an improved global outlook and a strengthening economy.

The data released on Monday by the Department of Statistics showed that all services industries reported growth, with information and communications showing the biggest improvement with a 13.6 per cent jump, followed by health & social services at 9.2 per cent.

On a quarter on quarter, non-seasonally adjusted basis, business receipts went up 0.9 per cent over the second quarter.

The education services industry registered the highest growth in turnover of 11.2 per cent, followed by the health and social services sector at 3 per cent.

The Business Receipts Index (BRI) for the services industries excludes wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food services.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Early China indicators signal economy cooled in November

Two bodies, possibly North Korean, found on Japan coast

Japan plans extra budget of US$24-26b for fiscal 2017: sources

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Speaker's arrest puts Indonesia parliament in graft spotlight, again

China's Oct industrial profits surge on boost from higher commodities

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening