You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore still No 1 draw for talent among Asia-Pacific countries

It comes in second to Switzerland globally in Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2017
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:50
by
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

CBD.jpg
Singapore retains its top spot in the Asia-Pacific and second globally for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2017, making it the only Asian country to emerge in the top 10 this year.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG NEWS

Singapore

SINGAPORE retains its top spot in the Asia-Pacific and second globally for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) 2017, making it the only Asian country to emerge in the top 10 this year.

Switzerland is ranked first while the United

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
3 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
4 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
5 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening