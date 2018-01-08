You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

Mon, Jan 08, 2018 - 11:49 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

file6wwha3ag2jm192it5n19.jpg
IBM India employees in the company's offices at the Manyata Tech Park in Bangalore, India, July 13, 2017.
PHOTO: NYT

SINGAPORE tech companies can now pilot new innovations in India and learn best practices from Indian tech companies - following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday.

The MOU aims to facilitate business partnerships and knowledge exchange between Singapore and Indian companies in the tech sector.

As a result of the MOU, Singapore companies can participate in programmes jointly organised by IE Singapore and CII to better understand India's tech landscape and connect to partners in the ecosystem.

Both organisations will also build engagement platforms to bring together next-generation Indian and Singaporean tech business leaders, said IE Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

India is emerging as the world's third-largest startup base, with over 5,000 tech startups in 2017, according to IE Singapore. The US and the UK take the top two positions.

CII, formed in 1985, is an industry-led organisation that drives India's economic development. It comprises Indian business leaders from companies including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharti Enterprises and Jetline Group.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180108_ASPOWERHENG_3252316.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Energy & Commodities

Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements

BT_20180108_YYSINGLIFE8_3252290.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage

BP_SGREEN_080118_8.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Green electricity catches on in S'pore

Most Read

1 Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when
2 Year of the Cryptocoin
3 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
4 US company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
5 Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80

Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening