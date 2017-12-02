You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to deepen business collaboration with Zhejiang: minister

China's Belt and Road Initiative seen as an opportunity for firms here to expand
Sat, Dec 02, 2017 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Singapore

MORE opportunities are opening up for Singapore companies in Zhejiang, China, in areas of trade, cross-border e-commerce, professional services and innovation, said Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, at a council meeting on Friday.

A growing number

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus

BT_20171202_NRBRANDING2X2IR_3204032.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Consumer

What's in a brand? More than you think

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

Most Read

1 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
2 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
3 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
4 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171202_COVER02_3203758.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Brunch

Supertall Skyscrapers: Vision Or Vanity?

JFG_4329generic.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore home loan rates start upward climb

2017-12-01T063946Z_433308585_RC1C213FAFB0_RTRMADP_3_NORTHKOREA-MISSILES-CHINA-SHENYANG.JPG
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Uncertainty looms at North Korean hub in China

BT_20171202_AWSAFTA2_3204153.jpg
Dec 2, 2017
Government & Economy

Upgraded Singapore-Australia FTA takes effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening