You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 14:00
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

lim hng kiang IMG_2987.JPG
Mr Lim (left) with AmCham chairman Dwight Hutchins. Mr Lim outlined two areas of priority - e-commerce and the digital economy; and improving trade facilitation - at the AmCham launch event of the 2018 Asean Business Outlook Survey on Tuesday.
PHOTO: CHAI HUNG YIN

SINGAPORE will pursue a set of tangible deliverables that aim to deepen regional connectivity, and position Asean as a region for seamless economic activity as the Republic take on Asean chairmanship in 2018.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang outlined two areas of priority - e-commerce and the digital economy; and improving trade facilitation - at the launch event of 2018 Asean Business Outlook Survey on Tuesday by the US Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore.

Mr Lim said: "Singapore will work with the Asean member states to streamline regional trade rules governing e-commerce to promote greater digital connectivity, and help companies more easily access new markets and overseas customers."

To improve trade facilitation, Mr Lim said that Singapore will work closely with the rest of Asean to realise an Asean-wide Self-Certification regime and the Asean Single Window to facilitate the smooth movement of goods within Asean.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This will help companies enjoy lower compliance and time-to-market costs," said Mr Lim.

The survey, which polled 317 senior executives representing US companies in all 10 Asean countries, found that US companies are optimistic about the growth outlook and investment opportunities in Asean as businesses see solid growth in domestic consumption.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO

May's Brexit law passes hurdle but rebels demand re-writes

China jails 26 over US$7.6b Ponzi scheme

Security, not scandal, on agenda for Trump, Malaysia's Najib

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y

Philippines trade deficit narrows in July, bodes well for growth

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shopping.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

bp_najib_120917_75.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Security, not scandal, on agenda for Trump, Malaysia's Najib

Sep 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening