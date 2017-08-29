Singapore to grow 100 innovative enterprises through IP commercialisation

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) has been signed on Tuesday between the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and Deloitte Southeast Asia Financial Advisory Services (Deloitte) to drive the growth of innovative enterprises and enhance Singapore's position as an intellectual property (IP) and innovation hub.

IPOS and Deloitte will target to build a strong base of 100 growth enterprises that are innovation-driven, and groom them to become future global market leaders.

The MOU was signed by Daren Tang, chief executive of IPOS, and Keoy Soo Earn, executive director and regional managing partner of Deloitte Southeast Asia's financial advisory practice. The signing took place at Singapore's premier international IP event - IP Week @ SG 2017.

The partnership reflects IPOS's ongoing efforts as an innovation agency to build a vibrant and globally-connected innovation ecosystem, strengthen innovative enterprises' competitiveness through using IP as a strategic business asset, and help them take their products and services to international markets, said a joint statement released on Tuesday.