You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore to grow 100 innovative enterprises through IP commercialisation

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 14:26
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) has been signed on Tuesday between the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and Deloitte Southeast Asia Financial Advisory Services (Deloitte) to drive the growth of innovative enterprises and enhance Singapore's position as an intellectual property (IP) and innovation hub.

IPOS and Deloitte will target to build a strong base of 100 growth enterprises that are innovation-driven, and groom them to become future global market leaders.

The MOU was signed by Daren Tang, chief executive of IPOS, and Keoy Soo Earn, executive director and regional managing partner of Deloitte Southeast Asia's financial advisory practice. The signing took place at Singapore's premier international IP event - IP Week @ SG 2017.

The partnership reflects IPOS's ongoing efforts as an innovation agency to build a vibrant and globally-connected innovation ecosystem, strengthen innovative enterprises' competitiveness through using IP as a strategic business asset, and help them take their products and services to international markets, said a joint statement released on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Japan's economic recovery rivals past expansions, except for pay

North Korea's 'reckless' missile launch over Japan sharply escalates tension

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Call to change, not tear down, Australia's colonial statues after several defaced

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

Clinical research 15789061.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening