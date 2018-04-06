You are here

Singapore to issue MAS policy statement, Q1 GDP data on April 13

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 11:19 AM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will issue the central bank's semiannual monetary policy statement and data on first-quarter gross domestic product on April 13, the authorities said on Friday.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will announce its monetary policy decision next Friday at 8am local time (0000 GMT), the central bank said on its website.

The government's advance estimate of first-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) will be released at the same time, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The MAS is expected to tighten its exchange rate-based policy in April for the first time in six years, with economic growth solid and the labour market showing signs of improvement, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

REUTERS

